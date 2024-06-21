Jonathan Majors Set To Make Comeback With Martin Villeneuve's Revenge Thriller Merciless Following Lawsuit

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to assault and harassment.

Jonathan Majors is set to star in the revenge thriller Merciless, based on an original screenplay by Frank Hannah. The film will be directed by Martin Villeneuve, known for his sci-fi film Mars et Avril, and the younger brother of filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, reported Deadline.

Jonathan Majors is set to star in the upcoming thriller Merciless

The story, set to start filming in the fall, follows a CIA interrogator who must battle an evil force that has taken over the woman he loves. Frank Hannah wrote the screenplay.

This role marks Majors' first since his conviction for third-degree assault and harassment earlier this year. Filming will begin in Saskatchewan in late fall.

Villeneuve describes the film as intertwining possession, revenge, and personal justice themes. He told Deadline, “Merciless intertwines themes of possession, revenge, and personal justice within a haunting narrative. It explores the psychological descent of John, played by Majors, and the supernatural forces challenging his sanity.”

Christopher Tuffin, known for producing the box office hit Sound of Freedom, will produce Merciless. Kevin Townsend, Kevin DeWalt, Amanda Delaplaine, Chris Ochs, Andrew Bates, and Ben DeWalt will also be producers and executive producers.

What were the charges on Jonathan Majors?

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Majors was found guilty of misdemeanor third-degree assault and second-degree harassment. He was acquitted of two other counts of assault and aggravated harassment.

The charges stemmed from a March 2023 incident involving Majors and his ex-partner, Grace Jabbari. Following the conviction, Majors lost his role as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he was set to lead Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Christopher Tuffin, who studied screenwriting under Blacklist scribe Millard Lampell, emphasizes “In graduate school, I had the good fortune to study screenwriting under Blacklist scribe Millard Lampell and learned from him the dangers of letting politics undermine due process and deprive artists of their careers.” Tuffin further stated to the Deadline, “I consider it an honor and a privilege to be working with Jonathan who is such a great talent now that this matter has been adjudicated.”

Majors, represented by WME, initially gained recognition in indie films like The Last Black Man in San Francisco before moving on to bigger projects like the Western The Harder They Fall and Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods.

Advertisement

Before his conviction, Majors was considered one of Hollywood's rising stars. He appeared in the latest Creed film and played the Marvel villain Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the Loki TV series.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: 'I Don’t Like A Lot Of Attention': Ben Affleck Talks About Adjusting To Wife Jennifer Lopez’s Immense Popularity