Jonathan Majors & Simu Liu to debut as Saturday Night Live hosts; Taylor Swift to return as a musical guest

Saturday Night Live November lineup
Saturday Night Live adds Jonathan Majors, Simu Liu and Taylor Swift in November lineup.
NBC has confirmed its November lineup for Saturday Night Live and it seems like Shang-Chi's Simu Liu and Loki's Jonathan Majors have joined the show as hosts for the second last month of the year. As for musical guests, Taylor Swift is set to return along with American rapper Saweetie.

Majors has been announced to host the November 13 episode of the show, while Simu Liu will host the November 20 episode. Majors will be joined by Taylor Swift and Simu Liu's episode will witness Saweetie as the performer of the night. In other news, after Ed Sheeran's recovery from COVID-19, he has been confirmed as a musical guest for November 6 with host Kieran Culkin. Sheeran's appearance was in question since as there were reports of SNL willing to replace him with other artists due to his sudden infection, however, the singer later confirmed that he will join the show as a performer on November 6.

Simu Liu took to Instagram to confirm his presence at the event. "LIVE FROM NEW YORK IT’S SATURDAY NIGHT," he penned as fans showered him with best wishes and appreciation. SNL reacted with three heart emojis making it official!

Previously, Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian hosted the show. Kim's sketches mostly concentrated on the Kardashian-Jenner clan with her iconic sketch People's Kourt serving more drama than ever, while Jason returned to his roots as a comedian at SNL and performed some hilarious sketches which also included poking fun at Ellen DeGeneres and her long-running talk show.

