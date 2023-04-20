Jonathan Majors submit new evidence claiming innocence, driver to testify in domestic allegation case

Jonathan Majors was arrested on March 25. 2023 because of the domestic disruption allegations and have been charged with attempted assault, misdemeanor assault, harassment, and aggravated harassment. These allegations have already cost the Creed III star a lot – reportedly he was dropped from various projects, MCU might replace him as Kang, Majors’ PR and management team dropped him, and his U.S. Army recruitment commercial was also yanked.

Jonathan Major claims that these allegations are lies and they have evidence to prove the same. The driver who was driving at the night of the incident had witnessed everything and will testify that the actor didn’t hit the accuser. And there is also a video proof which shows the accuser going to a club after their find and seemed unhurt.

Jonathan Majors’ new evidence

The woman has accused Jonathan Majors of striking her during an altercation which has caused laceration behind the ear and a broken finger.

According to TMZ, Jonathan Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry filed for documents on Wednesday in Manhattan and informed the court about the driver witnessing the incident. The driver will testify that Majors’ never hit the accuser in any way or form and didn’t even raise his voice at the woman. The driver also saw a woman assaulting the Creed III star around 1 am and was trying to steal his phone.

Priya Chaudhry also stated that they have hours of security footage which shows the accuser going partying and getting drunk after the incident. The court documents also include screenshots in which the woman is freely using her right hand, which she claimed was injured by Majors. Additionally, Chaudhry said that woman sent several text messages accusing Jonathan of infidelity and threatening suicide.

Jonathan Majors claims that he found the woman half naked and unconscious in his walk-in closet. She allegedly threw up on his bed and had taken a few sleeping pills.

In the court documents, Priya Chaudhry added that body cam video shows police coaching the accuser to say that Jonathan Majors grabbed her by the throat.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Marvel ready to recast Jonathan Majors as Kang after his controversy? Here's what we know