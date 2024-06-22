Jonathan Majors Tearfully Accepts Perseverance Award After Domestic Assault Conviction; Says 'I Have Shortcomings'

Jonathan Majors, despite facing significant legal and personal challenges over the past six months, was honored with the “Perseverance Award” at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards held in Beverly Hills on Friday night.

Emotional Acceptance Speech

Majors, convicted of domestic assault and harassment just half a year ago, took to the stage to accept his award from inspirational speaker Iyanla Vanzant. Fighting back tears, he openly acknowledged his imperfections and struggles. “I’m imperfect. I have shortcomings — I acknowledge them,” Majors stated during his heartfelt speech, which was met with a standing ovation from the audience, including Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee.

Majors’ acceptance speech followed a moving sizzle reel that highlighted both his career achievements and personal tribulations. Reflecting on his journey, he said, “Perseverance means persistence in doing something despite difficulty or delay. The God I serve has put me in a position where I’ve had to embody that word more than I wished or wanted.”

The Impact of Legal Troubles

Majors’ recent legal issues have dramatically affected his career trajectory. Convicted and sentenced to one year of domestic violence counseling by a New York judge, Majors saw several high-profile roles slip away. He was dropped from future Marvel Cinematic Universe projects and lost roles in other major films, including a biopic about Dennis Rodman. Despite these setbacks, Majors remains represented by the talent agency WME.

However, in a testament to his resilience, it was announced that Majors would star in Martin Villeneuve’s upcoming revenge thriller, “Merciless,” marking his first new project since his conviction.

Support System and Future Outlook

During his speech, Majors expressed deep gratitude to those who supported him during his difficult times. He thanked his family, particularly his mother, sisters, young daughter, and girlfriend Meagan Good, who was present and emotional in the audience. He also acknowledged the support of Hollywood heavyweights like Will Smith, Tyler Perry, David Oyelowo, and Whoopi Goldberg, among others.

Majors shared, “There will be moments in your life where things get dark, and I mean really dark. … I’ve seen that darkness in myself. I’ve sat in that pitch black and what I’ve learned is that when you catch a glimpse of light, you run as hard and as fast as you can towards it. And I will never take that light for granted again.”

Celebrating Perseverance

The Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards, hosted by Tiffany Haddish, also honored other notable figures including Cardi B, Jasmine Crockett, and Ben Crump. Majors concluded his speech with a message about perseverance and the importance of community support. “Perseverance is more than just pushing through tough times. It’s about the people who inspire you, encourage you, and support us. I receive this award not just as an acknowledgement that I have persevered, but as a command to be there for others and to help them when and if their trials come.”

In his final words, directed to his daughter, Majors said, “Your father loves you,” choking back sobs as he left the stage to another standing ovation.

