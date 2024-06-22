Jonathan Van Ness Drops Star-Studded Selfie With Nicola Coughlan, Cara Delevigne, Leslie Mann, More From Taylor Swift's London Show

On June 21, Taylor Swift kicked off her two nights of Eras Tour concerts in London at Wembley Stadium. And, when it’s her on stage, it’s quite normal to see some other stars as audiences. London night was obviously no exception. Her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, her parents, and Travis's brother, Jason, along with his wife, were among those who witnessed the magical night. Amidst that, Jonathan Van Ness snapped some pictures with other famous personalities. See here.

Jonathan Van Ness’s star-studded selfies

Jonathan Van Ness recently gave fans a look into Taylor Swift's first London show on the Eras Tour! The 37-year-old star of Queer Eye posted several pictures from the London gig on Instagram on Friday, June 21.

The celebrity hairstylist shared photos with some well-known friends, including Mark Peacock, Taylor Swift's husband, Nicola Coughlan, Salma Hayek, Leslie Mann, Cara Delevingne, and Camilla Whitehill-Mathieson.

Praising Taylor Swift for giving them a night to remember, they also poured their good words into the way she cares for people.

In the first image of the carousel, Van Ness, Peacock, Coughlan, 37, and Whitehill-Mathieson can be seen smiling for a sweet selfie! Coughlan also flashed a peace sign that showed off her friendship bracelets. One of those bracelets read “Miss Americana,” seemingly a nod to Swift’s Lover track, Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince.

Kelce, 34, can be seen smiling in the following snapshot with Van Ness, who also posted a picture of Peacock hugging Hayek, 57. Van Ness took a few more selfies, first with the 52-year-old Mann and then with the 31-year-old Delevingne.

Advertisement

Van Ness also posted several videos from the live concert. In one video, there was a brief snippet where the TV personality sang Swift's hit songs. Another showed the crowd at Wembley Stadium singing You Need to Calm Down in a wide shot. There was also a brief video with Van Ness and the Bridgerton actress singing Swift's 1989 smash song Style. A video of the Grammy winner playing Marjorie, a fan favorite from her 2020 album Evermore, wrapped up the Instagram post.

Prince William and his kids reportedly attended the Eras Tour concert

Prince William and his three children reportedly celebrated his 42nd birthday by attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert at London's Wembley Stadium on Friday.

According to royal reporter Roya Nikkah's X (formerly Twitter) handle, Prince George, 10, Prince Louis, 6, and his daughter Princess Charlotte were among the crowd of 90,000 Swifties.

William's wife, Kate Middleton, reportedly did not join them at the concert as she is undergoing chemotherapy treatment for cancer and has stayed out of the public gathering over the past few months. Middleton made her first public appearance since Christmas last weekend when she attended Trooping of the Colour.

Advertisement

Swift will perform at Wembley Stadium for three consecutive nights, then resume her showcase at the London stop on August 15.

ALSO READ: Did Taylor Swift Diss Scooter Braun At His Birthday In Eras Tour? Fans Theorize THIS