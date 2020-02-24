Jordan Peele not hopeful about doing a sequel to Get Out; Here's why

Producer of the film, Get Out, Jason Blum has revealed that the director Jordan Peele has no intentions of making a sequel.

The Hollywood horror flick Get Out was an instant hit among the fans and film audience. Now, as per the latest news reports, the Producer of the film, Jason Blum has revealed that the director Jordan Peele has no thoughts about the film's sequel. Earlier on the producer has hinted that Jordan Peele might be interested in doing a sequel to the blockbuster hit Get Out. Jason Blum had reportedly stated that Peele was flirting with the thought of a sequel. But, now, the producer has cleared the air about the film Get Out's possible sequel.

The fans and audience members were eagerly waiting for a sequel to Get Out. But, now that the producer of the film has said that there are no plans of a sequel, the fans are sure to be disappointed. Jason Blum also adds that Jordon Peele's thoughts of a sequel were just wishful thinking and nothing else. But, the producer does add that of Jordon wants to do to sequel film, then he is ready to come on board as a producer. The fans had given a thundering response to the film Get Out. The cast of the film included actors like Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Bradley Whitford, Lakeith Stanfield and Lil Rel Howery.

Director Jordon Peele had previously won an Academy Award for the Best Original screenplay at the 90th Oscars for the film. If not a sequel then the fans and the film audience are looking forward to Jordon's new flick.

