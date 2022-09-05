Jordana Brewster marries Mason Morfit in California; Newlyweds drive off in a Fast & Furious car

Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in California on Saturday. After getting engaged in September last year, the couple got married in a Redondo Beach, California ceremony with their close friends and family in attendance. The wedding ceremony was beyond special as it also had a major Fast & Furious connection.

The couple's ceremony included various cars lined up from the Fast & Furious films, a famed franchise which Brewster has been a part of since its first film was released in 2001. In photos obtained by People, the actress was seen wearing a gorgeous wedding gown that featured a lace embroidered bodice. Morfit was seen sporting a classic tuxedo for his wedding.

As for Jordana's Fast & Furious family, her co-stars Ludacris, Vin Diesel and also Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow were in attendance for her big day. Brewster was first linked to Morfit back in 2020 after the couple was spotted holding hands during an outing in Santa Monica. The actress later announced her engagement with Mason last year as she shared a picture of herself showcasing a sparkler on her ring finger. In an adorable snap with tech CEO, Brewster in her caption wrote, "JB soon to be JBM."

Brewster was previously married to Andrew Form from 2007 to 2021 and the former couple also shares two kids, Rowan Brewster-Form and Julian Form-Brewster. Following their divorce last year, Form also moved on and tied the knot with girlfriend Alexandra Daddario in June this year.

