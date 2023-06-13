Joseph Fiennes opens up about playing Michael Jackson in Urban Myths; Calls it a 'bad mistake'

Joseph Fiennes recently expressed his regret about playing Michael Jackson in an episode of Urban Myths. The actor admitted that the public outrage about the episode was justified and that it was a “bad decision.” He also confessed that it was the “wrong choice” to take on the role after the episode faced backlash about whitewashing.

While talking to The Observer, the actor opened up about how it was a mistake to take on the role of Michael Jackson in the series Urban Myths. He spoke about the public displeasure over his portrayal of the legendary singer. Fiennes admitted, “I think people are absolutely right to be upset. And it was a wrong decision. Absolutely. And I’m one part of that — there are producers, broadcasters, writers, directors, all involved in these decisions.”

Joseph added, “But obviously, if I’m upfront, I have become the voice for other people. I would love them to be around the table as well to talk about it. But you know, it came at a time where there was a movement and a shift, and that was good, and it was, you know, a bad call.” The actor also labeled his move as a “bad mistake.” Joseph revealed that he suggested that the episode never air and after “hefty discussions” the episode was canceled as people made the “right choice.”

Though the actor had defended the original casting choice by saying, Michael “definitely had an issue–a pigmentation issue–and that’s something I do believe. He was probably closer to my color than his original color.”

Why was the episode controversial?

The episode showed Joseph playing Michael Jackson to Brian Cox’s Marlon Brando and Stockard Channing’s Elizabeth Taylor. In the controversial episode, the trio decides to take a road trip from New York to Los Angeles right after the 9/11 attacks. The casting choices for the portrayal of Jackson received immense backlash for whitewashing. The episode never aired on TV, but the trailer itself got criticized because of Joseph’s lighter tone and prosthetic nose that he opted for to play the role.

Sky decided never to broadcast the episode after the controversy it created. They released a statement explaining why the episode was never broadcasted that read, “We have taken the decision not to broadcast ‘Elizabeth, Michael and Marlon,’ a half-hour episode from the Sky Arts ‘Urban Myths’ series, in light of the concerns expressed by Michael Jackson’s immediate family. We set out to take a lighthearted look at reportedly true events and never intended to cause any offense.” This statement came after Michael’s daughter Paris Jackson tweeted about the episode. The tweet read, “It honestly makes me want to vomit.”

