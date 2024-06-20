Joseph Gordon-Levitt Sings Taylor Swift’s Hit Song Lover In A Birthday Tribute To Wife On The Tonight Show

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is ‘down bad’ for his wife!

The actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his new film Beverly Hills Cop and was bummed about missing out wife’s birthday. After getting Fallon’s seal of approval, the Don Jon actor strummed on a guitar and did an adorable rendition of Taylor Swift’s Lover!

Joseph Gordon-Levitt serenades his wife on her birthday

A birthday tribute with a Taylor Swift song on live television? It doesn’t get any better than that! On June 19, during his chat with host Jimmy Fallon, Gordon-Levitt revealed that it was his wife’s birthday. “Today is actually my wife's birthday, and I'm so sad because she's not here in New York with me,” he said.

He then revealed having texted Fallon to ask permission to give his wife, Tasha McCauley, a special shoutout. “And we're here to make dreams come true," the host said. The Inception actor didn’t start his song before giving a sweet message to McCauley.

“I just want to say, babe — you're the most luminous soul I've ever met, and I'm so grateful you were born. I'm coming home soon. Love you," he added before diving into the song! The actor is also known for his singing chops, so it wasn’t surprising that he sang the song to perfection! It was followed by a much-deserved round of applause and a hug from Fallon.

Who is Gordon-Levitt’s wife Tasha McCauley?

Unlike Gordon-Levitt, McCauley is not an actress but a tech industry entrepreneur and a former board member of the artificial intelligence company OpenAI. The couple tied the knot in December 2014 and welcomed two sons in August 2015 and June 2017.

The couple has famously kept their personal lives private. During his appearance on Live! With Kelly and Michael, Michael talked about managing his personal and professional life and called himself a “protective dad.”

“My son … he hasn’t made the choice to be in the public eye, and that’s a choice that I would like him to be able to make when he’s older,” Gordon-Levitt said.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F begins streaming on Netflix on July 3