Joseph Quinn Recalls Hilarious First Meeting With Taylor Swift; Reveals, 'She Was Very Funny'

Joseph Quinn did meet Taylor Swift once. However, it happens to be a moment that the actor will never forget. The Stanger Things star recently recalled a hilarious moment and the conversation that he had with the I Knew You Were Trouble songstress.

Joseph Quinn opens up about his first meeting with Taylor Swift

Everyone happens to always remember the time they got themselves into an embarrassing moment. A similar kind of event happened with The Fantastic Four actor when he met Taylor Swift.

While he appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Joseph Quinn opened up about how he landed himself into a "cringe" moment with the Cruel Summer hitmaker.

During the Monday, July 1 episode of the podcast, Quinn mentioned, "I met Taylor Swift once, and I said, 'You're Taylor Swift.' She was very funny."

Talking further about his meeting with the Lover pop star, the Gladiator 2 star stated to host Josh Horowitz that Taylor Swift had said “something nice” about his Netflix show Stranger Things.

To which Quinn recalled replying, “Oh, thanks. You're Taylor Swift. I mean it as a compliment."

The host, Josh Horowitz too burst out in laughter upon hearing the event, during which the A Quiet Place: Day One star stated that he still remembers the moment calling it a “f***ing stupid” one.

He then also stated that the You Belong With Me singer was very humours during the time they had met. Following the discussion during the show, Horowitz asked Quinn if he was still in touch with Taylor Swift and if they were “on good terms now.”

Replying to this question, Quinn stated that he is on great and excellent terms with the Look What You Made Me Do songstress.

It wasn't disclosed by the actor about when this meeting happened.

Joseph Quinn's future projects

It looks like Joseph Quinn is interested in returning to Stanger Things. Although his character Eddie Munson was killed in the same season he was introduced, Quinn mentioned to Entertainment Tonight that the chances of his return to the series are high.

The actor is now also associated with Marvel Studios, as she will be seen playing the character of Human Torch in The Fantastic Four. Meanwhile, the photos from Gladiator 2 also show him in a never-before-seen look.

Talking about his character from Marvel, Joseph Quinn stated to PEOPLE that Lupita Nyong'o, who was his co-star in the recently released horror movie A Quiet Place: Day One had helped him in the preparation.

