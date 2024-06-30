Joseph Quinn Reveals Co-Star Lupita Nyong'o Was 'Very Helpful' And 'Encouraging' As He Joins MCU

Renowned for her performance in Black Panther, Lupita Nyong'o will soon be seen in The Fantastic Four, a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn recently chatted with PEOPLE about working together on A Quiet Place: Day One and talking about his impending MCU debut.

In the upcoming Fantastic Four film, Quinn, 30, will play Johnny Storm, also known as The Human Torch. Nyong'o, 41, has made appearances in the Black Panther films as Nakia.

Quinn claimed she had assured him he would love it and have a great time. He said that when he was thinking about all of that, she had been really encouraging. It had been encouraging, he said, since she was clearly a part of that world and had talked about her experience with great fondness.

Behind the scenes of Fantastic Four casting and Quinn's perspective

Disney officially revealed the Fantastic Four cast roster in February. This was with all the artwork. These included Quinn's character along with Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach).

The Fantastic Four, scheduled for release in 2025, will be the third big-screen adaptation of the comic book series of the same name. The previous two were released in 2015 with Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan, and Jamie Bell, and Ioan Gruffudd, Chris Evans, and Michael Chiklis in the lead roles.

Advertisement

BTS of Fantastic Four casting

Quinn clarified that both of them were exceptionally talented actors who performed a remarkable job with their interpretation. In Quinn's opinion, the key was to look for something that would come from him rather than something wholly different. In addition, he said he was intrigued by their depictions and wondered how it would work out.

Nyong'o said that before shooting on A Quiet Place: Day One, she had never met Quinn. Still, she thought highly of his portrayal as Eddie Munson in Stranger Things season four, describing it as "captivating."

After they started filming, they came to work every day. This was according to Nyong'o. They came with an outstanding work ethic and would always do the riskiest acts.

She went on to remark that they liked working together and that it always seemed new because each take was unique. She stated that they worked well together the entire time.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘Lot Larger’; Joseph Quinn Explains How A Quiet Place: Day One Feels Different From Its Previous Installments