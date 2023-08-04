Josh Allen addresses relationship with Hailee Steinfeld: 'Anybody cares about that still blows my mind’

Josh Allen, the talented quarterback of the Buffalo Bills, recently spoke candidly about the unexpected attention surrounding his relationship with actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld. In a heartfelt interview, Allen expressed his astonishment at the media's fascination with their romance. The couple has been the center of public interest since their first appearance together in May, and Josh Allen sheds light on the impact it has had on their lives. Here's what he said.

Josh Allen on living in the spotlight

For Josh Allen, life in the spotlight has been an adjustment, and it has become even more challenging since he began dating Hailee Steinfeld. During a podcast appearance on Pardon My Take, the 27-year-old athlete was confronted with headlines and rumors about their relationship, prompting him to share his disbelief. "The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind," Allen expressed with genuine surprise.

Josh Allen on an invasion of privacy

While fame may have its perks, Josh Allen also revealed the darker side of the limelight. He condemned the intrusive tactics used by paparazzi to capture photos of him and Hailee Steinfeld in their private moments. Allen recounted an unsettling encounter with a photographer on a boat trying to catch a glimpse of the couple, leaving them with a sense of insecurity and vulnerability.

ALSO READ: Love in Los Cabos: Hailee Steinfeld and NFL star Josh Allen’s relationship heats up on Mexican vacation

Josh Allen on a relationship in the public eye

Despite neither of them officially confirming their relationship, Josh Allen had no qualms with the podcast's hosts referring to Hailee Steinfeld as his girlfriend during the interview. However, representatives for both Allen and Steinfeld have chosen not to comment on the status of their relationship publicly. Their bond has been evident through various public outings, sparking speculations about their romance.

Josh Allen on navigating love and privacy

Sources close to the couple shared that they are still in the early stages of dating and getting to know each other. However, with Allen's busy schedule due to training camp, they are not putting undue pressure on the relationship and are taking things one step at a time. The couple aims to strike a balance between their blossoming romance and maintaining some semblance of privacy.

osh Allen's candid revelations about the unexpected media attention and invasion of privacy surrounding his relationship with Hailee Steinfeld provide insight into the challenges faced by public figures. While their romance has drawn significant public interest, the couple remains focused on nurturing their connection amidst the spotlight. As Josh Allen continues to excel on the football field, he is also learning to navigate the complexities of fame and love with grace and humility.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen's passionate PDA continues on romantic Mexican getaway