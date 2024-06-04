Josh Brolin and Daniel Craig To Share Screen Space In Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery? All You Need To Know

The fans got excited when the third installment of the Knives Out series was announced and then they were heard screaming when the curtains were drawn, unveiling the cast. Well, right when we thought the movie had already announced its best actors and a full cast, Josh Brolin has now been announced to join the fabulous adventure of Daniel Craig in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

Josh Brolin in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Josh Brolin has become another star to join the roster of the upcoming Netflix mystery thriller movie. With an already stacked cast, the Sicario actor’s role has not been disclosed yet.

The third installment in the mysterious franchise was officially announced last month. Along with that some of the really great names from the industry too made it to the headlines, being the cast of the film.

Other actors besides Brolin who are set to appear in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery are Josh O’Connor, who was recently seen in Challengers, the Avengers, and Hawkeye star, Jeremy Renner along with the beautiful Mila Kunis.

Cailee Spaeny, whose credits include Pacific Rim Uprising and the recent A24 hit movie Civil War will also appear in the film along with Andrew Scott, Kerry Washington, and Glenn Close.

The Glass Onion follow-up will be again led by Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc and will be directed by Rian Johnson.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, this feature is aiming at an early June production start in the UK.

About the Knives Out franchise

The first installment of Knives Out came out in the year 2019 which first introduced us to the character of Detective Blanc. It starred Ana de Armas and Chris Evans, alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummer, and some other great actors.

The feature went on to become a massive blockbuster and earned more than $310 million globally.

Then came another hit, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The movie was released after the pandemic, in 2022. Glass Onion again had a star-studded cast that included Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Jessica Henwick, Hugh Grant, and more.

Johnson is also the writer of this upcoming feature, and he also happens to be producing it with partner Ram Bergman via the T-Street banner.

Till now there is no particular release date being eyed at.

