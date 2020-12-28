Josh Brolin and his wife welcome a baby girl

Actor Josh Brolin and wife Kathryn have welcomed a baby girl, their second child together. Brolin has become a father for the fourth time.

"Chapel Grace Brolin Born at 6:20 pm on 12/25/20 Our little Christmas evening angel," Kathryn posted on Instagram, reports people.com.

"Everywhere we have travelled the one place Kathryn and I found a great solace in were chapels. Not being particularly religious but a God feeling has heavily inundated our lives and chapels have always been sanctuaries where we felt connectedly free to give thanks. Chapel Grace is, to us, a manifestation of that celestial feeling that was always felt as we meandered and knelt," Brolin wrote on Instagram.

The actor and Kathryn, who married in September 2016, are already parents to two-year-old daughter Westlyn Reign.

The actor has two more children -- daughter Eden, 26, and son Trevor, 32 -- from his first marriage to actress Alice Adair.

