Josh Brolin on losing out 'raspy' Batman role to Ben Affleck: Maybe I’ll do it when I’m 80

Josh Brolin recently looked back on the time he almost played Batman in Zack Snyder's Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. The actor who is now better known for his Marvel role as Thanos had almost entered the DCEU universe and opened up about losing out on the role of the caped crusader to Ben Affleck who was eventually cast as the superhero.

The actor while appearing on MTV's Happy Sad Confused podcast, spoke about why he was interested in playing Batman and what the character would have been like had he stepped in. He said, "It would have been the older, the more raspy, for lack of a better word."The actor further added that the idea of playing the Dark Knight was "interesting" although it was Snyder who had to make the choice and said that it was his decision to eventually go with Affleck.

As for the Batman offer then and whether he would still be up for it in the future, Brolin added, "Honestly, that would have been a fun deal. And maybe I’ll do it when I’m 80."

While his DCEU career may not have taken off, Josh Brolin left everyone impressed with his portrayal of the deadliest Marvel villain Thanos. The actor has played not only one but in fact two Marvel characters including his role in Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 2 where he played Cable.

Outside of the superhero universe, Brolin was recently also seen in one of the biggest sci-fi films of last year, Dune which is all set to get a sequel as well.

ALSO READ: Outer Range Review: Josh Brolin's western meets sci-fi show sinks into its own mysterious void