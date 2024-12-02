Josh Brolin Remembers When His Dad Cooked His Pet Pig, Reflects On Their Relationship: 'This Is A Horrible Story'

Josh Brolin has recently opened up about the relationship he shares with his father, James Brolin, while revealing a haunting yet humorous childhood memory involving his pet pig. James, who starred in The Amityville Horror (1979), has had a strong influence on the Avengers: Infinity War star; however, their sense of humor seems to be at odds.

Appearing on Graham Bensinger's podcast titled, In Depth, the younger Brolin had a childhood incident to tell. He remembered how, as a boy, he had lovingly raised two pigs, Oink and Snort. Brolin began, "So this story of me raising pigs, this is a horrible story."

One evening, at dinner, his father declared to the family that they were eating one of those pigs. Josh was utterly astonished and disturbed by such revelation and wondered why the dad would tell a child, especially in such a celebratory tone, that this particular pig was on their plate.

The Sicario actor said, "I helped raise these pigs, and then we're eating dinner one night—it's amazing to me that he would tell you that story. It makes him look so bad."

Josh looked back at his own upbringing, influenced by ups and downs with the financial insecurity of it all and moving between Malibu and Santa Barbara for most of his childhood. His mother worked as a casting director, and his father had moderate fame on TV as an actor in Marcus Welby, M.D., etc.

He said, "[James Brolin] would work and then not work for a long time. We would have things, and then we wouldn’t have things. I just didn’t understand that level of financial insecurity when I was a kid."

Josh Brolin described his father as a red light at an intersection that never changes, always hinting at progress but never allowing movement. Despite their complicated relationship, James openly admitted to his own shortcomings as a parent in 2009 in an interview with The Guardian. He expressed regret about being absent during his children's formative years and has acknowledged learning parenting lessons from Josh, albeit too late to apply them himself.

