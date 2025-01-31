Josh Brolin Reveals About Contracting THIS Medical Condition After Moving Back To Montecito

Josh Brolin will surely never shy away when it comes to being candid about his opinion or about himself. The veteran star, in his latest interview with Rob Lowe, shared that he contracted Bell’s Palsy after making his return to Montecito, California, where he previously lived.

As per People magazine, the Marvel actor revealed this on Sirius XM's Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast. The actor further revealed about moving back to the aforementioned location and asked, “Can you believe it, moving back to this area?”

The host said, "There's ghosts on every corner for you, right?" Brolin then shared about being under high stress through the entire moving process, which resulted in him contracting Bell’s Palsy.

For the uninformed, People who have this condition experience temporary weakness or paralysis of facial muscles, according to the Mayo Clinic.

On the podcast, the Dune actor shared that he got very “stressed out about moving here because it represented something very specific to me that I ended up contracting a mild case of Bell's Palsy.”

He said that he actually got it from being under that stress, and there was nothing else to balm that on. The actor stated that the last time he contracted Bell Palsy was when he was 17 years old, when he thought of moving back there.

Brolin noted that the two times he got that condition was when he thought about moving to Montecito. When the actor was questioned about overcoming his memories, Brolin answered that “good memories” had begun to come up.

He added, “I'm like, wow, I remember when I was on Biltmore; we're down in Butterfly. Was it Miramar? All these great things.” He stated that all those things were “popping out of the grid.”

Brolin further continued that this childhood was not as “severe as I illustrated it to be; writers and storytellers make everything more dramatic, not that it wasn't, because I think it was, but all the other stuff came too, and it's been really nice.”