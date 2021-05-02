Josh Duggar's sister Jinger reacts to child porn charges against him; Says 'fully support' investigation

Reality TV star Josh Duggar's sister Jinger reacts to his arrest based on child pornography charges.

Actor Josh Duggar was arrested on April 29 in his home state of Arkansas after he was charged by indictment with receiving and possessing child pornography. Josh recently appeared for his initial hearing, via Zoom, on Friday. While Duggar has not pleaded guilty, he remains in custody pending a bail hearing on Wednesday. The actor's sister, Jinger Vuolo released a statement on Instagram expressing shock over her brother's arrest.

In the statement released by Vuolo and her husband, Jinger wrote, "While this case must go through the legal system, we want to make it clear that we absolutely condemn any form of child abuse and fully support the authorities and judicial process in their pursuit of justice."

For the uninitiated, Duggar and Vuolo are among the 19 children of conservative Baptist couple Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, who appeared on the reality show 19 Kids and Counting. The show was canceled in 2015, following Duggar's child abuse scandal caught fire with the oldest Josh admitted to molesting five minor girls, including his sisters Jill and Jessa. In May 2015, Josh had also released a statement on Facebook apologizing for his actions.

Josh's other sister, Jill also released a statement on her brother's arrest. Speaking to People, Jill and her husband Derick Dillard made a joint statement saying, “We just found out this information yesterday. It is very sad.”

In the light of Josh's arrest on child pornography charges, Duggar has been prohibited from seeing his family, including his pregnant wife, Anna, and their six children.

