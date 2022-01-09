Josh Duhamel announces engagement to Audra Mari following 2 years of dating; Ex-wife Fergie congratulates

Transformers star Josh Duhamel has announced his engagement to girlfriend Audra Mari whom he has been dating since 2019. Following his divorce from ex-wife Fergie, the star started dating Mari and has announced that they have been engaged with a picture on the beach.

It seems like Duhamel popped the question on a beach. The actor gave her a handwritten letter inside a bottle and the letter said, "Audra Diane Mari Will You Marry Me?" "It's on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!! @audramari," Duhamel posted a snap from his proposal with this adorable caption. He proposed to his girlfriend on January 8th, which marked Mari's 28th birthday!

Take a look at Josh Duhamel's post below:

Taking to the comment section, his ex-wife Fergie commented, "Congrats!!!" Fans also congratulated the couple and shared their love and blessings for their new journey. According to PEOPLE's report in December 2019, a source told the publication that Duhamel, who had been dating Mari for seven to eight months back then, has been "really happy" with her. PEOPLE's report also stated that the two "were basically together all night" when they had attended a holiday party.

Duhamel and his ex-wife Fergie had filed for divorce in 2019, after eight years of marriage. They had shared a joint statement, where they penned, "With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public...We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family," via PEOPLE.

