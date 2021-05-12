Josh Duhamel emailed Armie Hammer post landing role in Shotgun Wedding with JLO; Latter RESPONDS with THIS

Josh Duhamel recently got candid about landing the role in Shotgun Wedding with JLO, which was supposed to be played by Armie Hammer, but he had to step down due to his scandal.

Armie Hammer’s scandal of unsolicited texts and DMs to women online landed him in soup, which also led to Josh Duhamel taking over his role in the film Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez. Now, after Josh took over, he’s revealing what he’s doing differently in the film. If you didn’t know, Armie stepped back from the movie following his scandalous and private DMs becoming public. Now, Josh is opening up about what happened during that time and what he said to Armie about it.

In a recent chart with Man About Town, Josh revealed that after coming on board in the movie alongside Jennifer Lopez, he shot an email over to Armie. “I know Armie a little bit, and when I knew I was gonna get the part, I emailed him and said, ‘Listen, I know you are going through it right now, I don’t like to get roles like this and I just wanted to let you know that I am thinking about you and good luck, get through it.’”Josh then revealed that Armie did email him back and wrote “‘thank you’ so who knows, hopefully, he gets through it.”

Armie Hammer came under the scrutiny of social media in January following an unknown Instagram handle revealing screenshots of the actor's explicit conversations including disturbing violent fetishes. The conversations posted by the unknown account consisted of conversations between Hammer and multiple women allegedly. Back in March, a formal investigation was launched against the actor in Los Angeles after a 24-year-old woman accused Hammer of violent sexual assault. Ever since the allegations against Armie came to the fore, the actor has been dropped by the talent management agency WME.

