Josh Duhamel recalls BEATING Ashton Kutcher in a modelling competition; Credits his walk for the iconic win

Josh Duhamel recently looked back at the time when he beat Ashton Kutcher in a modelling competition back in 1997. Scroll down to see what the actor said.

Actor Josh Duhamel, who’s currently shooting for Shotgun Wedding with JLO, recently opened up about a modelling competition between him and actor Ashton Kutcher. While chatting with Seth Meyers on his show Late Night with Seth Meyers recently, Josh recalled the moment he joked was "probably the most pivotal moment in my life—beating Ashton Kutcher."

Back in 1997, both model-turned-actors competed for the title of Male Model of the Year in New York, and looking back at that tie, Josh said: "You know, the whole week was about, 'Who's gonna win?'" "Word on the street was that it was between me and this kid from Cedar Rapids and some other kid. The kid from Cedar Rapids was Ashton obviously."

While Ashton won the runner-up title in the ceremony and Josh took home the first prize, both the stars did pretty well for themselves. Joking about his victory, Josh said: "I mean, I might've won Miss Universe, you know?" the 48-year-old actor joked. "They lifted me up, I had the sash, tears were flowing, it was beautiful." Josh even joked that it was his walk that won him the title. "It was definitely my walk," he recalled. "My walk was fierce."

More than 20 years after strutting his way into this crowning achievement, Josh also joked that it's a memory he has now tried his best to put in the back of his mind (maybe even next to his crown.) "I was trying to forget about his," he told Seth. "But I appreciate you bringing it back."

