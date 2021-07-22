Josh Duhamel REVEALS Shotgun Wedding co star Jennifer Lopez is ‘a force of nature’

Josh Duhamel has filmed several projects over the past few months, and cannot stop gushing over the time he got a chance to work with the one and only, Jennifer Lopez in their upcoming rom-com movie Shotgun Wedding. "She is a force of nature, that girl," Duhamel said while speaking to Entertainment Tonight. He also added that Lopez is a lot fun to work with.

Despite knowing Jennifer Lopez for years, the actor, 48, said that he never had a chance to work with her. Reflecting upon the times spent with Lopez on set, Duhamel described her as “professional”, “fun” and “funny.” “I had known her for years, but I had never had a chance to work with her...I mean, she's super professional, she’s a lot of fun, she's funny, and we just clicked right off the bat,” he added.

Speaking of the project and the cast which includes Jennifer Coolidge, Cheech Marin, and D'Arcy Carden, and Lopez, the actor feels confident about the movie working wonders at the box office.

Duhamel also has movies including Bandit and Blackout, animated series Blade and Runner: Black Lotus, and animated movie Batman: The Long Halloween - Part II. For the DC movie, Duhamel will star as Two-Face aka Harvey Dent. The actor has also been working on his rustic cabin in the woods of Minnesota, where he reportedly spends quality family time with his son Axl, 7.

Speaking of his son, Josh shared that he has been visiting summer camp in Los Angeles. “...He's been out there on the jet skis, he's been having the best summer of his life...It has been a really good summer actually,” shared Duhamel.

ALSO READ: Josh Duhamel on why it was 'easy' for him and Jennifer Lopez 'to get in lock and step' for Shotgun Wedding