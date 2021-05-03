Josh Duhamel on why it was 'easy' for him and Jennifer Lopez 'to get in lock and step' for Shotgun Wedding

In a recent interview, Josh Duhamel revealed that he "had a great relationship" with Jennifer Lopez when shooting for Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Josh Duhamel spoke candidly about his positive working experience with Jennifer Lopez as the duo recently wrapped shooting for Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic. For the unversed, Armie Hammer was originally going to star opposite JLo but after his recent 'texts' scandal, the actor stepped down from the role and Josh ended up replacing him.

Duhamel revealed that working on Shotgun Wedding "was of the most fun experiences" he's had shooting or even working in this business. Besides the fact that they were in the Dominican Republic, which he says "is absolutely beautiful," the 51-year-old actor also gushed about how "Jen was a dream to work with," calling her "an absolute pro," who is totally engaged and loved Shotgun Wedding. "We had a great relationship. I've known her forever so it was easy for us to get in lock and step," Josh added.

Duhamel also acknowledged the crew, the great cast and their director Jason Moore, admitting, "...it was one of those situations that everything kind of fit perfectly. I'm very proud of the way it turned out and I can't wait for it all to come together."

We can't wait to see JD and JLo's chemistry exuding fire on ice in Shotgun Wedding!

For the unversed, Shotgun Wedding is centered on Darcy (Lopex) and Tom's (Duhamel) destination wedding getting hijacked by criminals.

Shotgun Wedding is slated to release in US theatres on June 29, 2022.

