  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Josh Duhamel on why it was 'easy' for him and Jennifer Lopez 'to get in lock and step' for Shotgun Wedding

In a recent interview, Josh Duhamel revealed that he "had a great relationship" with Jennifer Lopez when shooting for Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic.
6401 reads Mumbai Updated: May 3, 2021 06:40 pm
Shotgun Wedding releases on June 29, 2022 Josh Duhamel revealed that he's known Jennifer Lopez "forever."
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Josh Duhamel spoke candidly about his positive working experience with Jennifer Lopez as the duo recently wrapped shooting for Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic. For the unversed, Armie Hammer was originally going to star opposite JLo but after his recent 'texts' scandal, the actor stepped down from the role and Josh ended up replacing him.

Duhamel revealed that working on Shotgun Wedding "was of the most fun experiences" he's had shooting or even working in this business. Besides the fact that they were in the Dominican Republic, which he says "is absolutely beautiful," the 51-year-old actor also gushed about how "Jen was a dream to work with," calling her "an absolute pro," who is totally engaged and loved Shotgun Wedding. "We had a great relationship. I've known her forever so it was easy for us to get in lock and step," Josh added.

Duhamel also acknowledged the crew, the great cast and their director Jason Moore, admitting, "...it was one of those situations that everything kind of fit perfectly. I'm very proud of the way it turned out and I can't wait for it all to come together."

We can't wait to see JD and JLo's chemistry exuding fire on ice in Shotgun Wedding!

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez wears a wedding gown while filming Shotgun Wedding amid relationship drama with Alex Rodriguez

Are you excited to witness the palpable chemistry of Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel in Shotgun Wedding? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

For the unversed, Shotgun Wedding is centered on Darcy (Lopex) and Tom's (Duhamel) destination wedding getting hijacked by criminals.

Shotgun Wedding is slated to release in US theatres on June 29, 2022.

Credits :Entertainment Tonight,Getty Images

You may like these
Jennifer Lopez wears a wedding gown while filming Shotgun Wedding amid relationship drama with Alex Rodriguez
PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez shares a heartwarming moment with her mom on stage at Vax Live Concert in Los Angeles
Jennifer Lopez reportedly hung out with Ex Ben Affleck following her split with Alex Rodriguez
Jennifer Lopez continues to ‘follow her heart’ after breakup while Alex Rodriguez ‘wants to get back together’
Jennifer Lopez visits first date spot with former flame Alex Rodriguez; Lot of ‘love and respect’ between duo?
Jennifer Lopez is reportedly 'leaning on' THIS former partner after split from Alex Rodriguez