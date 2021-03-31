Josh Gad defends Emma Watson after Seth Rogen rumours; Says she’s ‘a legend and an amazing human being’

Josh Gad recently defended his Beauty and the Beast co-star Emma Watson after Seth Rogen claimed that she stormed off of the set of This is the End in 2013.

After a bizarre turn of events and rumours about Emma Watson, her Beauty & the Beast co-star Josh Gad took to his Instagram account to praise Watson amidst the viral stories about her. For the unversed, Seth Rogen recently was asked about a rumour that Emma Watson stormed off of the set of This is the End in 2013. Seth originally said, “I mean, I don’t look back on that and think, ‘How dare she do that?’ You know? I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn’t seem to be what you thought it was. But it was not some terrible ending to our relationship.”

A few days later, Seth‘s quote created a whole lot of rumours and he took to Twitter to clarify, saying, “Emma Watson did not ‘storm off the set’ and it’s sh-tty that the perception is that she did.” He further added, "The narrative that she was in some way uncool or unprofessional is complete bulls***." Rogen further clarified that for the scene in question, both had agreed that she would not be a part of it and also concluded by saying that he was "thrilled" to have worked with her and would be happy to do it again if an opportunity comes along. In his interview with British Vogue, while discussing the controversial scene, Rogen stated that Watson was right to have not been a part of it and also said that it turned out "funnier" the way they decided to shoot it eventually.

Josh felt the need to take to his social media to clarify what kind of person Emma really is. “Pure love. @emmawatson is a legend and an amazing human being. Not that it needed saying but…well…she is,” Josh posted.

