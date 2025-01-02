Josh Gad Met Jeff Goldblum In Most Unusual Way; Learn As Frozen Star Recalls ‘Welcome-To-Hollywood Moment’

Josh Gad had his days when he was just another person in Los Angeles. Well, he still enjoyed being around Hollywood stars, especially Jeff Goldblum. The voice-over artist from Frozen recently recalled the experience of meeting Golblum and the way he had met him.

Talking to Kelly Ripa on her recent episode of Let's Talk Off Camera, Josh Gad recalled that a college girlfriend had invited him to her boyfriend's place.

"He lived in a real place called Mount Olympus. That is not just where Greek gods live, but where Hollywood gods live," the actor stated, adding that he drove in heavy rain, thinking who would be his friend’s boyfriend, living in a “mythical god land, a kingdom.”

The Wedding Ringer actor then mentioned that he arrived at the place looking at a giant gate that felt straight out of Jurassic Park. Soon, as he knocked on the door, his friend and her boyfriend opened it, wearing matching bathrobes. Moreover, to his shock, the boyfriend turned out to be Jeff Goldblum.

Talking on the show, Gad went on to state, "It was such a surreal, welcome-to-Hollywood moment."

The three then sat across each other in a “sort of triangular seating arrangement” and played a game of the Meisner Technique. Here the actor from Independence Day said words that Gad simply repeated.

“I'm pretty sure his b*ll s**k wasn't hanging out, but was pretty close to it," the Beauty and the Beast actor recalled.

For those unversed, the above-mentioned game is actually an acting technique developed in the mid-20th century by Sanford Meisner.

Gad further added that the actor from Earth Girls Are Easy had asked him to audit for one of his Los Angeles acting classes.

Gad then went on to have a successful acting career, even being nominated for Tony Awards for his role in The Book of Mormon. Jeff Goldblum was recently seen in the musical Wicked.



