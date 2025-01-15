Josh Gad To Donate Some Portion Of His Memoir’s Proceeds To L.A. Wildfire Victims Amid ‘Really Difficult Period’

Josh Gad intends to give back to the Los Angeles community to help victims of the wildfire tragedy through the proceeds of his latest memoir, In Gad We Trust: A Tell-Some. During his appearance on The Today Show, the Frozen actor opened up about the timing of his memoir release on January 14 and the devastation caused by the wildfires.

"I wish it was a celebratory day," Gad said. "It's been super tough. I just got in from Los Angeles. It is worse than I think is even imaginable," he added. The Beauty and the Beast actor is thrilled that his book is finally available to the world but is upset that it happened "during a really difficult period."

Gad revealed that he plans to donate a portion of his book's proceeds to several organizations—such as the SoCal Fire Fund, Best Friends Animal Society, and Baby2Baby—helping victims of the L.A. wildfires.

He also encouraged people to click on the link of one of the organizations and donate whatever amount they can. "Even $10, anything helps right now. There's so many people, animals [and] babies affected by this tragedy," he added.