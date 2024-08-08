Josh Hartnett Recalls Time He Met His Spouse Tasmin Egerton While Playing 'Husband and Wife' in the 'Worst Movie' They Ever Did

Josh Hartnett and his loving wife have shared great times together, from meeting on the set of a movie they both starred in to having four beautiful kids. Reflecting on the time he met Tamsin Egerton, Hartnett opened up a bit, sharing his love story.

The Oppenheimer star and Egerton's dating history goes back to 2011. Talking about this, the Lucky Number Slevin actor also recalled a movie.

Shedding light on the past years and the time he met his wife, Hartnett had a conversation with "O" co-star Julia Stiles in Interview magazine. He stated that he and Egerton met in the most Hollywood style one can imagine.

"We played husband and wife in the worst movie either of us has ever made," the actor added.

Further continuing, Josh Hartnett went on to say that he won't disclose much about the movie or the name of the director, but the film simply was lost in its postproduction stage.

Coming back to the topic of his love story, Hartnett stated that he was filming with Egerton in London while also having a significant other. He then added that even Egerton had a boyfriend back then; however, both actors soon realized that their relationships with their partners were not going to work out as both Egerton and Hartnett were really into each other.

Continuing to talk, the 30 Days of Night actor added that he broke up with his then-girlfriend, and at the same time, Egerton did the same with her partner. Soon after they wrapped up filming, they began dating each other.

While Josh Hartnett was living in New York, he and Egerton went on a few vacations, he added, after which Egerton moved to the USA. The Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre actor then mentioned that he and Egerton went on a long road trip, during which Tamsin Egerton also met his parents.

Soon the actress started living with Hartnett and then Egerton got pregnant after which they both got married, stated Josh Hartnett during the conversation.

Josh Hartnett’s latest movie happens to be the psychological thriller project by the legendary M. Night Shyamalan.

Here Hartnet plays the character of a father named Cooper Adams, who takes his daughter to a pop concert. However, things start to become strange as the concert actually turns out to be a trap for a serial killer.

In addition to directing the movie, Shyamalan has also penned and produced it.

The movie, which is titled Trap, was released in theaters on August 2.

