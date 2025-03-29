Josh Huctherson is All in to Return to Hunger Games Universe; Jokes 'If You Can Talk to Suzanne Collins...'

Josh Hutcherson, known for his portrayal of Peeta Mellark in The Hunger Games franchise, recently shared his enthusiasm about returning to the dystopian universe. However, he believes the decision ultimately lies with author Suzanne Collins, hinting that a new book could pave the way for his comeback.

Speaking at Dream It Con in Paris, Hutcherson expressed his excitement about the possibility of reprising his role:

“I would happily play Peeta again. The story is incredible. The Hunger Games was incredible,” he stated. “I think Peeta’s an incredible person to get to bring to life. I’m curious to know what happens between when they have their family and when the story ends, just to understand what happened in the world, how they got to that place. But I’m down. If you can talk to Suzanne Collins and tell her to write a book, I’m in. Sign me up.”

Hutcherson’s comments come as Collins prepares to release Sunrise on the Reaping, the second prequel novel in the franchise following 2020’s The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. A feature adaptation of the book is already scheduled for a fall 2026 release.

The actor originally starred as Peeta in The Hunger Games (2012), Catching Fire (2013), and Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014) and Part 2 (2015), alongside Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen and Liam Hemsworth as Gale Hawthorne.

Beyond his past in Panem, Hutcherson continues to explore new projects. He will soon reprise his role as night security guard Mike Schmidt in Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, premiering on December 5, where he reunites with director Emma Tammi and co-star Matthew Lillard.

While the fate of Peeta Mellark remains uncertain, Hutcherson’s enthusiasm for the role is evident. Whether or not Suzanne Collins expands the story, fans can continue to follow the actor’s career as he takes on new and exciting projects.

