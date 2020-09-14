Josh Hutcherson says his & Jennifer Lawrence’s characters from Hunger Games would be ‘living happily’ today

Josh Hutcherson recently reflected on where he thinks his and Jennifer Lawrence’s Hunger Games character would be today, scroll down to see what he said.

Josh Hutcherson is sharing his thoughts on where his The Hunger Games character would be now! The 27-year-old actor played Peeta in the film adaptations of the book series alongside Jennifer Lawrence as the heroine Katniss.

“It’s funny. ‘Cause we actually spitballed about [where the characters would end up] on set one day,” Josh told Us Weekly. “We were sort of talking about like … the Hunger Games and Peeta and Katniss are older and they have a kid and then the movie ends, but then what if we pick up the story and it’s like 10 years later and there’s a new rebellion that has to happen or something like that ended up.”

“I’d like to hope and think that they are living happily and that the world is equal and lovely. But history is doomed to repeat itself,” he added. “So I feel like there might be some more unrest that would come along.”

In case you missed it, Josh recently opened up about meeting up with Jennifer during the quarantine. “I saw Jen during quarantine — got to have dinner together,” he shared with Entertainment Tonight. Josh added that it was around “mid-summer maybe [and] we had a nice socially-distanced dinner together. [It] was good to catch up with her because she’s been off living her life in other places all over the world.”

