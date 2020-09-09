Josh Hutcherson on socially distanced dinner with Hunger Games co star Jennifer Lawrence: Was good to catch up

  1. Home
In a recent interview, Josh Hutcherson spoke candidly about how he stays in touch with his The Hunger Games co-stars Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth and Woody Harrelson. The 27-year-old actor also spoke about his recent socially-distanced dinner with Lawrence.
The Hunger Games is a franchise that is much adored just like Harry Potter and Twilight as it starred the beloved trio - Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth. Even after saying goodbye to the successful franchise, the trio has remained friends, kept in touch and meet whenever they can. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hutcherson spoke candidly about his recent dinner with Lawrence while on quarantine mode. "I saw Jen during quarantine... got to have dinner together," Josh began.

"It was like mid-summer maybe [and] we had a nice socially-distanced dinner together. [It] was good to catch up with her because she's been off living her life in other places all over the world," the 27-year-old actor recounted. When it comes to Hemsworth, Hutcherson revealed that the duo met towards the end of 2019 but this year since the actor has been staying in Australia, he's not gotten a chance to meet him. However, they catch up whenever they can. Moreover, Josh also shared that he saw Woody Harrelson not too long ago.

"No matter how much time passes, once we see each other again, it's instantly right back to where it was," Hutcherson confessed to ET.

We're glad that The Hunger Games trio is still keeping in touch leaving our hearts fluttering out loud. We totally volunteer as tribute to their next socially-distanced dinner!

As for the upcoming The Hunger Games prequel, when asked if he'd be interested in reprising Peeta if the opportunity arises, Josh shared that he would be 100% down for it. Since he loves the whole cast and crew, if the prequel can get some of the same people involved, he would readily do it. "I would like Peeta to be in it because I would like to be with these people again and work more in that world," Hutcherson concluded.

