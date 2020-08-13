Josh O’ Connor who essays the role of Prince Charles in The Crown REVEALS his trick to get into character

Bafta winner Josh O’ Connor who plays Prince Charles in the upcoming 4th season of The Crown, reveals his secret to get into character for his complex role. Scroll down to read what he said.

Josh O’ Connor who portrays the role of a young Prince Charles in the critically acclaimed Netflix series The Crown, says he’s a fan of method acting, and that he uses relatable objects for big roles so he can get a feel of the person and what must be going through their mind at the time. In an interview with Esrique magazine, the actor revealed how he pulled off the tortuous scenes from Prince Charles’ horrifying time at boarding school. The actor disclosed that for a scene he “went on a website and ordered the most public school shorts I could find. Crispy white shorts.” "I got those, and I soaked them in mud and left them in a sports bag for a week and cut out the material and stuck that in [As viewers of The Crown will know, Prince Charles was scarred by his years at Gordonstoun, the brutal Scottish school he so hated].

The British star continued by saying: "I get quite experimental. It’s purely for me, no one ever knows.” He also revealed the time when he bought an aftershave that he thought smelt like Charles: “I bought some aftershave, the oakiest one I could find, the most Charles-y one I could imagine and sprayed that in the book. Maybe it’s kind of over the top and maybe it doesn’t help me at all but I do it for fun, so who cares?” “It’s how we experience life, isn’t it. Senses trigger emotional responses and memories. With any character, you’re trying to create something that isn’t just a performance, something as vivid as possible,” Connor stated.

Speaking in Esquire magazine, he also described new scenes with Diana’s character portrayed by Emma Corrin in the show. Josh said that the iconic moments were “thrilling to play” and admitted he knows nothing about the real royal family as he doesn’t follow them. He said: “It’s quite useful because if anyone tries to trick you into saying anything about the real royal family, I can’t, because I don’t know anything.” He continues sharing: "When we went over to the Golden Globes, people were asking us about Harry and Meghan and I had to say, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about’. Because I really don’t.”

The fourth season of the acclaimed series will follow the royal family as they enter the 1980s, fans can expect to see more of the Princess (and Prince) of Wales and the queen's dynamic with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the upcoming episodes. Season 4 will likely premiere later this year on Netflix.

