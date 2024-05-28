Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny Set to Star in New Knives Out Mystery, Wake Up Dead Man Alongside Daniel Craig

Josh O’Connor and Cailee Spaeny are all set to join Daniel Craig in the upcoming Knives Out installment. The film was announced just last week by director and writer Rian Johnson.

“The next Benoit Blanc mystery, the follow-up to Knives Out and Glass Onion, is called Wake Up Dead Man,” the filmmaker wrote in the caption of his X post on May 24, revealing the title of Knives Out 3 and the return of Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, alongside a 45-second video teaser.

Netflix too confirmed the news on its Tudum site following Johnson’s announcement.

Netflix unveils another Knives Out sequel: Wake Up Dead Man

“That's right, Daniel Craig is back as the suave Southern investigator in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, a new installment of the whodunit franchise written and directed by Rian Johnson. Blanc will be unraveling a brand new murder mystery in an as-yet-undisclosed setting, surrounded by a new colorful cast of suspects,” the streaming giant wrote.

The film is set to go into production next month and will arrive sometime in 2025, per Deadline.

More on the upcoming Knives Out installment

“I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is,” Johnson shared on the aforementioned social media platform before releasing the film’s title. “There's a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies,” he wrote.

O’Connor, who is joining the franchise, is known for his Emmy-winning portrayal of Prince Charles in another Netflix original, The Crown. His recent project includes Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers alongside Zendaya and Mike Faist. O’Connor will next be seen in The History of Sound alongside Paul Mescal. He is repped by CAA, Independent Talent, Johnson Shapiro Skewett & Cole.

Spaeny, on her end, has also been as busy as a bee. She was most recently seen as Priscilla Presley in Sofia Coppola's Priscilla, and in the A24 hit movie Civil War. Up next, she will be starring in 20th Century’s Alien: Romulus. She is repped by WME, Sugar23, and Hansen Jacobson.

