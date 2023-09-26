Josh Seiter, Bachelorette alum seeks wellness retreat after Instagram hack and death hoax; Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Former Bachelorette contestant, Josh Seiter, has taken a step back from social media and checked into a wellness facility following a distressing incident. After his Instagram account was hacked in August, a false report of his death circulated, subjecting him to a barrage of hateful messages and harassment. Seiter, who has been an advocate for mental health, decided to prioritize his well-being.

What message did Josh Seiter convey?

In a heartfelt message to his followers, Josh shared his decision to log off from social media permanently. He expressed his struggle with the relentless harassment and conveyed his need to address his mental health issues.

Seiter highlighted the toll it had taken on him and the unfortunate victory of those sending him death threats. Here's what his post read:

"For the last month I've received hundreds of hateful messages and unending harassment related to my account being hacked, I wish I was stronger but I can't take any more and am logging off of social media for good and checking myself into a wellness facility now to try to get some kind of handle on my mental health, I am losing my phone in the next hour. I love you all. To the people sending me death threats, you win."

What was the announcement that shook the online community revolving around Josh Seiter?

While many may remember him from his appearance on The Bachelorette in 2015 during Kaitlyn Bristowe's season, it was the false announcement of his death on August 28 that shocked the online community. The statement, allegedly from Seiter's family, spoke of his unexpected passing and the positive impact he had on others.

However, within a day, Seiter clarified that his account had been compromised, dispelling the false death announcement. He emphasized his commitment to mental health advocacy and the importance of open and honest discussions about it.

As per the reports by PEOPLE, Seiter stated, “I just want to keep working on myself. I want to keep living. I want to keep searching for peace and happiness. I don’t have any grand goals of conquering the world or anything, I just want to find meaning in life.”

From being in a psychiatric ward at 21 to attempting suicide at 22, he has come a long way. Today, he employs cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and exercise as part of his holistic approach to managing depression and anxiety.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

