Joshua Bassett addresses rumours of Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens' High School Musical Return

Rumours of Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron returning for a brand new bout of synchronised dances on the basketball court in a new instalment of High School Musical are spreading like wildfire on the internet. In a recent chat with E! News, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Joshua Bassett revealed his take on the news amid the internet frenzy.

Although fans have been hoping for the OGs to return based on the pair's recent nods to the 2006 iconic film on social media, Bassett says he wouldn't count on it. "Listen, I can't say anything," he shared as he revealed that he was as in the dark about the rumours as everyone else. He added, "But all I will say is I was just as confused as you are. I don't know what's going on with that." Hudgens and Efron posted snaps and videos from the East High School that appeared in the original film series which premiered on Disney Chanel 16 years ago.

The upcoming new season of Basset's series has not confirmed any guest appearances by the two actors but HSM alum Corbin Bleu who played the character of Chad Danforth is slated to show up. Basset revealed that working with the actor was "fun" and also shared the wisdom he gained after meeting the HSM alum, "The main lesson that I think a lot of us took away from him that he would say a lot is to really listen to the other actors," the 21-year-old told Daily Pop's Loni Love and Adam Rippon. "I think a lot of times you can be so in your head and so worried about your performance, and he was like, 'Just listen.' And then you take all the pressure off yourself, and you're actually engaged with the other people."

ALSO READ Zac Efron’s friend CONFIRMS his breakup with Vanessa Valladares; Says ‘they’ve gone their separate ways’