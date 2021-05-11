  1. Home
Joshua Bassett comes out as gay while gushing about Harry Styles; Says former 1D alum can do it all

Pop icon Joshua Bassett recently came out in an Instagram chat with his fans! The singer and actor was gushing over Harry Styles when he revealed the news.
Singer and actor Joshua Bassett recently came out as a homosexual! While answering a few fan questions on Instagram, the 20-year-old pop icon spoke to some fans and warned them that things were going to get “real personal,” and they did.

 

When one fan asked Bassett “What is it about Harry Styles that you admire?” the singer made a huge revelation! “What I admire about Harry Styles is that he is a very classy man, and he’s also very well rounded and he kind of does it all, acting, singing, fashion,” he said.

 

“I think that he’s just a nice guy who doesn’t say too much but when he talks, it matters,” he continued. “He’s just cool, he’s cool. Who doesn’t think Harry Styles is cool?” “Also he’s hot, you know. He’s very charming too. Lots of things,” Joshua said. “I guess this also my coming out video, I guess, uh…”

 

He also responded to “When are you collaborating with Harry Styles?” “Why don’t you ask Harry that! I’m just kidding, I haven’t been responding to his calls. I should probably get back to him. He just keeps asking me to do an album, and I’m like, ‘Dude, let’s just do one song and then we can worry about the album. Calm down,’” Joshua joked. “Anyway, one day. One day soon, let’s manifest it, let’s make it happen.” 

 

If you missed it, fans had been suspecting the icon’s sexuality since a few days when Joshua posted a clip on Instagram from his new music video for “Feel Something,” where he can was seen going in for a kiss with his friend Manny Escobar that had fans confused and questioning what it meant. That clip ended up not being in the final cut of the video though.

 

Also Read: Harry Styles to undergo THIS transformation for his role in My Policeman

Credits :Getty Images, Instagram

