Joshua Bassett OPENS UP about coming out as queer: It was 'liberating'

Joshua Bassett is opening up about coming out. The "Feel Something" singer, 20, told the U.K.'s Attitude Magazine that he faced homophobia personally after announcing he was a member of the LGBTQ community. “Funnily enough, it was one of the easiest things I’ve ever done, and one of the most liberating things I’ve ever done,” the 20-year-old said.

According to Just Jared, Joshua further said, “I wasn’t planning on talking about any of it and then there was a point where it kind of got bigger than me and I knew I had to acknowledge it. And I wrote the statement in less than five minutes. It all came out at once and I was like, yep, let’s post it. And I felt really great about it, and I never looked back.” The High School Musical star told the outlet,"This was the first time where I was subjected to a lot of homophobia. You know, I seem 'straight' to everyone I meet, pretty much, and I have had to see that [homophobia] first-hand."

The actor also revealed his first ever celebrity crush was none other than Disney star Hilary Duff. “I really liked ‘Agent Cody Banks’ and I wanted to be ‘Agent Cody Banks’, and also Hilary Duff‘s Hilary Duff. So, like, you can imagine how that happens. You know, you want to be Cody Banks and date Hilary Duff. It just makes sense,” he explained.

Looking forward, Joshua – whose song 'Feel Something' is out now – would be "very open" for art to imitate truth with an LGBTQ+-inspired narrative for his alter-ego Ricky on HSMTMTS, season two of which is currently airing on Disney+.

ALSO READ:Joshua Bassett comes out as gay while gushing about Harry Styles; Says former 1D alum can do it all