Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner Smith are expecting their first child together

Previously, in August, Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner Smith reportedly picked up their marriage license at the courthouse in Beverly Hills.

Actor Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner Smith reportedly tied the knot and are now a married couple. The latest reports in US Weekly suggest that the couple is expecting their first child together. The fans and film audience were pleasantly surprised by the news of their marriage. Now, with the latest update of the couple expecting a baby, has added more happiness to the already excited fans. The news publication, US Weekly broke the news of the pregnancy of actress Jodie Turner Smith. The gorgeous actress featured in Queen & Slim and the fans were excited to hear the news of the couple's first baby.

Previously, in the month of August, Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner Smith reportedly picked up their marriage license at the courthouse in Beverly Hills. The stunning couple was spotted in Berlin, and the pictures that surface online, featured the model and actress Jodie Turner Smith with a baby bump. The beautiful couple Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner Smith was spotted donning wedding bands in Germany. The duo reportedly started dating last year. This is when the couple was spotted holding hands as they walked together around Los Angeles.

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner Smith together made heads turn at the premiere of the film, Queen & Slim, in Los Angeles. The sources told the publication that actor Joshua Jackson looked very excited and happy about his wife, Jodie Turner Smith's first pregnancy. The fans and film audience who loved the films of the couple, Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner Smith were flooding the social media space with congratulatory message about the couple's happy news.

