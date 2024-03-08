Joshua Jackson And Lupita Nyong'o's Mexican Retreat Bolsters Speculation About Romance; Read For Latest Updates

Another day, another set of steamy pictures from Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o’s Mexican getaway.

The new love birds couldn't keep their hands off of each other as they packed up on PDA on the beach in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Saturday while celebrating the Black Panther actress’ 41st birthday.

Flaunting her sultry figure in a two-piece fellow bikini, Nyong’I stood close to the Dawson’s Creek star who had his hands on her backside.

The pictures obtained by Page Six also feature the couple sharing a passionate kiss. As they reluctantly pulled away, the birthday girl bared her pearly whites, flashing a toothy grin toward her new beau.

The following day, the couple took a walk in the sand, and pictures obtained by Page Six were no less steamy than the aforementioned ones.

Joshua Jackson and Nyong’o’s PDA-filled vacation — Fans can't get enough and neither can we

On Sunday, the new flames walked hand in hand along the shore before halting to share a smooch.

Nyong’o’s romantic vacay came three months after the pair confirmed their romance with another vacation in Joshua Tree, California.

Back then, they were clicked by the paparazzi while on a romantic stroll around the town.

When did the sparks begin to fly — Five Months of hush-hush romance

Jackson and Nyong’o first sparked dating rumors in October 2023, when they were spotted attending a Janelle Monáe concert together. By then, the two stars had officially split from their respective partners, Joshua with his wife of four years, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Nyong’o from Selema Masekela after dating for 10 months.

Citing a source, People reported on Joshua and Turner-Smith’s divorce, “They are on very different paths in life. It turned into an unhealthy marriage that made her unhappy.”

The couple share a 3-year-old daughter, Juno Rose Diana.

As for Lupita, she opened up to PORTER about her breakup with Masekela.

“I was living in a lot of pain and heartbreak. I looked at the environment of my social media and thought I don't want to be a part of this illusion that everything is always coming up roses. Surely there is a lesson for me to learn in this, and I just want to be real about it.”

Speaking to the same outlet in February, Nyong’o also said that she is not going to publicly talk about her love life anymore.

