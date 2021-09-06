Joshua Jackson reveals WHY he isn't game for a Friends style reunion with Dawson's Creek cast

While Friends fans were over the moon to see their beloved cast come together once again, Dawson's Creek star Joshua Jackson believes it won't be the same if his teen drama's cast got together again. Responding to the idea of a reunion with James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams and Katie Holmes, Jackson revealed that it would be very different from what the Friends reunion looked like.

Stating that the lead stars of Dawson's Creek have gotten way older now, Jackson in an interview with The Guardian said, "If you put our mid-40s selves together on a couch now, with our creaking backs, it might shock people. Nobody needs to hear Pacey grunting when he gets out of a chair."

Adding on how it will not be the same as the Friends reunion, Joshua noted that the Friends cast were already adults during the filming of the series and hence it was "less jarring to see them now." As for Dawson's Creek though, from Holmes and Van Der Beek to Jackson himself, the lead cast of the series was much younger when the series aired.

While Jackson isn't thrilled about the idea of a reunion and believes it won't be happening, his fellow castmate, Katie Homes had also shared similar emotions when she spoke on SiriusXM's Just Jenny Show and stated that a reunion for them is unlikely. While adding that the show will always remain special to her, she brushed off the idea of a reunion.

Dawson's Creek creator Kevin Williamson himself has also been opposed to the idea of getting everyone back together one last time and had expressed the same in a 2018 interview.

