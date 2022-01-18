Joss Whedon addresses misconduct allegations on Justice League set; Denies threatening Gal Gadot

Joss Whedon, Buffy creator and director of films including The Avengers and Justice League recently addressed multiple misconduct allegations that were made against him by Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher among others in an interview with New York magazine. The filmmaker was accused by Justice League cast members of issuing threats onset and was also called out for his abusive behaviour.

Responding to the same, Whedon has denied the accounts of both Gal Gadot and Ray Fisher. After Fisher accused the filmmaker of cutting down his role as Cyborg from the film and also slammed him for lightening his skin tone in the 2017 film, the director has now responded to the claims adding that he had brightened the entire movie, including all the actors’ faces, and that he had talked with Fisher for hours about his changes. Whedon further also added that he significantly cut down Fisher’s screen time because Cyborg’s storyline "logically made no sense" and also suggested that his acting was lacking by terming him as a "bad actor."

As for Justice League's other star, Gal Gadot who had revealed that Whedon had threatened her on the sets of the film, Joss reacted saying, "I don't threaten people. Who does that? English is not her first language, and I tend to be annoyingly flowery in my speech" as he denied Gadot's allegations and called it a misunderstanding.

Although Gadot disagreed with Whedon's statement about there being a language barrier and informed New York magazine, "I understood perfectly" and further stated that she will never work with him and would never suggest any of her peers to work with him in future.

In his interview with the magazine, Whedon also claimed that while he can be difficult to work with, people had used “every weaponisable word of the modern era to make it seem like I was an abusive monster."

