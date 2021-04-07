Joss Whedon reportedly ‘threatened to Harm’ Wonder Woman Gal Gadot's career during Justice League

As per recent new reports, Joss Whedon allegedly ‘threatened' to harm Justice League actress Gal Gadot's career. Check out the details.

A new report elaborating the working relationship between Gal Gadot and Justice League director Joss Whedon has emerged. In the past, the filmmaker has been widely criticized and has been a controversial figure. In a report published by THR, it was revealed that the actress had “multiple concerns with the revised version of the film, including issues about her character being more aggressive than her character in Wonder Woman. She wanted to make the character flow from one movie to the next.”

The report by the news outlet further drew attention to Joss’s behavior during the filming process of Justice League. It was suggested that the filmmaker allegedly Gal to record lines she did not like, “threatened to harm Gadot‘s career and disparaged Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.” Meanwhile, an insider also provided input about a few things Joss said to the actress, “Joss was bragging that he’s had it out with Gal. He told her he’s the writer and she’s going to shut up and say the lines and he can make her look incredibly stupid in this movie.”

Gal released a statement in response to the story. She stated, “I had my issues with [Whedon] and Warner Bros. handled it in a timely manner.” Back in 2020, the actress had released another statement in which she opened up about her experience working with the filmmaker. Gal told LA Times, “I had my own experience with [him], which wasn’t the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened I took it to the higher-ups and they took care of it. But I’m happy for Ray to go up and say his truth.”

