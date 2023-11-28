'Joyful, hilarious, collaborative': Timothee Chalamet gushed about his experience working with Wonka director Paul King

Warner Bros. Pictures is set to unveil the magical world of Wonka on December 8, directed by Paul King, renowned for his work on the beloved Paddington films. This enchanting tale, inspired by Roald Dahl's iconic Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, follows the journey of a young chocolate maker who, armed with dreams, endeavors to transform the world, one delectable bite at a time.

Timothée Chalamet on his collaboration with Director Paul King

Starring Timothée Chalamet in the titular role, the film promises an extraordinary blend of magic, music, mayhem, and emotion, delivered with heart and humor. In Wonka, audiences will be introduced to the young Willy Wonka, portrayed by Chalamet, as he emerges as the world's greatest inventor, magician, and chocolate maker. The film is expected to captivate viewers with its vivid and inventive spectacle.

Reflecting on his collaboration with director Paul King, Chalamet uses words like "joyful, hilarious, collaborative, kind" to describe King's approach to the project. The actor said, "I guess the words that I would use to describe Paul King are ‘joyful, hilarious, collaborative, kind.’ He was very enthusiastic about the project in front of him and worked to do everything he could to realize his vision. He took on a character as iconic as Willy Wonka, one that’s revered in culture, and put him in an original story outside the bounds of Roald Dahl’s original material. And all the while, he was helming these big dance numbers and checking in with the performances—not from a critical standpoint, but from the perspective of really trying to bring more joy into the world. That was a great guiding light.”

Who are the star cast and makers of The Wonka?

The star-studded cast also features Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Olivia Colman, and Hugh Grant. Wonka promises to be a captivating cinematic experience, introducing audiences to the origins of Willy Wonka's extraordinary journey.

Produced by Warner Bros. Pictures in association with Village Roadshow Pictures, Wonka is presented as a Heyday Films Production, showcasing the creative vision of director Paul King. The film is scheduled to open in theaters and IMAX across India on December 8, 2023, inviting audiences to immerse themselves in the fantastical world of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory.

