Joyner Lucas releases the full version of Revenge from his upcoming album ADHD; Check it out

With Revenge, the singer cum rapper has gone back to his original story telling days. Check out the song.

The American singer, songwriter and rapper, Joyner Lucas released the full version of his single called Revenge. The song is from his yet to be released album titled ADHD. The singer has finally unveiled, the full audio of the song, Revenge. The song will surely give the fans and music lover a certain haunting feeling. The single draws inspiration from various sources. Revenge revolves around elements like toxic behaviour which was examined by the singer himself, and the decreasing returns of the singer's success.

With Revenge, the singer cum rapper has gone back to his original story telling days. Lucas takes the piano loop in a haunting way, builds up on anticipation and the singer then takes control of his cadence. The song moves further with drums which add more meaning and layers to the single, including the need for reflection, and need of urgency. The lyrics of the single, Revenge too are unusual. The fans and music lovers feel the newly released single points towards dark fragments of a picture that Lucas in trying to get attention for. The singer and songwriter feels intense and unleashes the hunger within him with the latest song Revenge.

The fans of the singer have waited patiently for the rapper to unveil his album. If not the entire album, for now, the fans will have to settle with the newly released number. As per the latest media reports, Joyner Lucas left his manager Sha Money XL last year and also distanced himself from Atlantic Records.

Credits :youtube

