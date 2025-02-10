Judd Apatow Roasts Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s Legal Drama; Calls It Ends With Us ‘Terrible’ at DGA Awards

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual harassment.

Judd Apatow went on a laughter riot as he took the stage to host the 77th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards on February 8. Using his opening monologue, the filmmaker and comedian took a light-hearted jab at some of 2024's biggest films like Anora, Wicked, and It Ends With Us. He also fired a shot or two at Blake Lively for her ongoing legal feud with Justin Baldoni.

While praising the film Wicked and its stellar box office success, Apatow humorously quipped that for a movie to make that much money, it usually involved filing a lawsuit against Lively.

According to People, Apatow said, "I loved Wicked. I saw it four times in the first four days. It was the highest-grossing movie musical of all time. Do you know that?"

He added, "Usually, to make that much money, you have to sue Blake Lively." Apatow then went on to dismiss It Ends With Us as an overhyped film that caused too much unnecessary controversy.

He joked that they made too much fuss "over such a terrible movie."

Apatow's opening monologue also targeted the Oscar-nominated film Emilia Perez. He said, "Hollywood hasn't had a new idea in decades, and then suddenly we cram all of them into one f—ing movie," further humorously adding that it's the "first movie that Trump is trying to deport."

It Ends With Us, which is based on Colleen Hoover's novel of the same name, has opened a pandora's box of lawsuits and controversies upon its August 2024 release due to the feud between Lively and Baldoni.

Most recently, Chelsea Handler also joked about it at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards, quipping, "It is important in times like these to have a distraction, and that's why I want to personally extend my gratitude to Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively."

Blake Lively, 37, has been entangled in multiple lawsuits since filing her December 2024 sexual harassment complaint against Justin Baldoni. Baldoni, 41, has denied the allegations and filed a $400 million counterclaim against Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist, Leslie Sloane, in January, claiming defamation and extortion.

While it seems Judd Apatow is not grabbing his friends and wearing his florals to watch It Ends With Us, the movie is available to stream on Netflix.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.