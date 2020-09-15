  1. Home
Jude Law and Phillipa Coan welcome their first baby together; The former says ‘it’s really wonderful’; Watch

Jude Law just confirmed that he has become a father to six by welcoming his first child with wife Phillipa Coan. See what he said to Jimmy Fallon about the new family addition below!
156091 reads Mumbai Updated: September 16, 2020 05:11 pm
Jude Law has confirmed he is a father of six! The 47-year-old actor confirmed that his wife, Phillipa Coan, gave birth recently while making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (September 14). When asked how he had been during quarantine, Jude said he had been doing some gardening. “Oh! And on top of that I had a baby,” he added. “So there you go.”

 

Jimmy then replied, “Buried the lede, buried the lede on that one. Congrats, dad! That’s awesome.” Jude said, “it’s really wonderful” adding that it was an “unusual” birth because of the pandemic.

 

Watch the clip below:

 

Jude and Phillipa, 33, who were first spotted together at the Hay literary festival in 2015. They got married at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London last year before partying in Mayfair–three months after the actor announced their engagement. 

 

 

 

This is the first child for the couple. Their baby news was revealed in May this year. After the baby news came to light, a friend of the couple told Daily Mail: “He and Phillipa are blissfully happy together and delighted to add to their family. Everyone is really excited for the new arrival.”

 

Jude has the following kids from previous relationships: Rafferty Law, 23, Iris Law, 19, Rudy Law, 18 with ex-wife Sadie Frost, daughter Sophia Law, 10, with ex Samantha Burke and Ada Law, 5, with ex Catherine Harding. 

 

ALSO READ: Jude Law & wife Phillipa Coan are expecting their first child together; The actor to be a dad for the 6th time

Credits :The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Getty Images

Anonymous 20 hours ago

How much more and they say India produces more have a look with marriage without marriage a brigade of half dozen disgusting

