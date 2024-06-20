Jude Law Believes He Handled His Hollywood Fame 'Pretty Well' Following The Talented Mr Ripley's Success

Jude Law, one of the most gushed-after heartthrobs of the late ‘90s and early 2000s, recently looked back at his claim to fame following 1999’s The Talented Mr. Ripley.

The Oscar-nominated actor had already made a name for himself in the British showbiz space thanks to his successful stints on the BBC TV show Shopping and other similar projects, but his breakout as a big Hollywood star only came after the aforementioned Anthony Minghella-directed movie, in which he starred alongside Matt Damon and Gwyneth Paltrow.

As he reminisced about his rise to stardom, find out what insights Jude Law shared about navigating the highs and lows of his newfound Hollywood fame following his breakout role in the said film below.

Jude Law looks back at his career peak; says he’s proud of the way he handled the fame

“It was just a wonderful period of my life,” Law recently told People, adding that it felt like he achieved everything that he had hoped his acting career could provide. Of the film in particular, Law, 51, said that the success or response it got was life-changing.

While the actor, also known for The Holiday, relished in his newfound fame on the other side of the world, he quickly realized it all came with a price: the additional scrutiny on his private life, for example.

“I think there was an expectation suddenly and attention to choices I was making, like who I was working with?” Law recalled. “And then ultimately what was going on in my private life” also became a hot topic of discussion while “I was so young,” he added.

“I look back now — my eldest son is 27, and I wasn't much older,” he said of his better days. “And honestly, I look back and I'm really proud. I think I handled it pretty well.”

Jude Law’s Firebrand is currently playing in theaters

The new take on Henry VIII’s life sees Jude Law playing the infamous king who ordered the killings of his two wives while he had his marriage to another three annulled. The film focuses on Henry VIII’s sixth wife, Katherine Parr, played by Alicia Vikander.

Law, while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month, revealed he was particularly drawn to the project because Karim Aïnouz shifted the focus onto Katherine. Firebrand reunited the two actors for the first time since they worked together on Anna Karenina, the Swedish actress’ first English-language film.

Firebrand hit theaters on June 14.