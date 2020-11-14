Jude Law has THIS to say about Johnny Depp resigning and being recast as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3

Jude Law, who is shooting for Fantastic Beasts 3 with Eddie Redmayne, was asked about his thoughts in an interview regarding Johnny Depp resigning from his role as Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

While the debate over Johnny Depp's resignation and being recast as Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise is still ongoing, co-star Jude Law, who plays Albus Dumbledore, weighed in on what he felt about the entire controversy. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Law spoke about how Fantastic Beasts is an enormous film and there are many, many layers to it.

For Jude, it's one of the biggest productions that he's ever worked on. In a situation as critical as Depp's resignation and recast, the 47-year-old actor believes you have to defer to the studio and that's all you can do because you have to turn up and play your part. What Law finds unusual for himself in regards to Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3 is that Johnny had actually only done a day's filming on his own.

"In a franchise like this, it's the studio and the company that make the big decisions. And you have to go along with those because we're just a member of the team," Jude confessed to ET.

Meanwhile, Law and Eddie Redmayne, who plays Newt Scamander, have been shooting for Fantastic Beasts 3 since September.

What are your thoughts on Johnny Depp's departure and recasting from Fantastic Beasts 3 franchise? Share with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

As per latest reports, its Hannibal star Mads Mikkelsen, who is the frontrunner to replace Johnny as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3 and has reportedly commenced early talks with Warner Bros.

ALSO READ: Hannibal star Mads Mikkelsen is the frontrunner to replace Johnny Depp as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3?

Fantastic Beasts 3 is slated to release on July 15, 2022.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×