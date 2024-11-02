Jude Law Hints At End Of His Fantastic Beasts Journey As Dumbledore Amid Harry Potter TV Series Development

Jude Law, who played the role of a young Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, thinks there are no hopes for the film series to continue in the future. The Academy Award nominee actor shared that Warner Bros. has gone on to concentrate more on a new television series focused on J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter.

In a recent chat with Variety, Law articulated that he has no information about any forthcoming production for Fantastic Beasts and opines that the producers will be channeling their focus on the television screenplay now. He said, "I know it’s certainly on hold. My guess would be that, now that they’re doing Harry Potter as a TV show, they’ll probably put their energy into that. I certainly haven’t heard that there’s anything on the horizon."

In Dumbledore’s shoes, it is no surprise that Law reminisces about the first sittings he had with Rowling regarding the particulars of this character. Particularly, Dumbledore’s perspective of himself as a "monster” is quite a significant point. He and Grindelwald had a formidable yet complex relationship that appeared to shape Dumbledore’s view of himself.

Law shared that Dumbledore’s feelings for Grindelwald misled him, creating a sense of unlovableness born from internal conflict. He told the outlet, "I think he always felt guilty that he had been misled because he was in love" with Grindelwald while reflecting on stepping into the Hogwarts headmaster's shoes.

The Harry Potter spin-off trilogy started off well with Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) reaching a staggering 814 million USD mark at the box office, as per the outlet. But the following parts—The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) and The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022)—suffered from mixed reviews and low box office performances earning 654 million USD and 407 USD million, respectively.

The first film of the franchise directed by David Yates starred Eddie Redmayne as the leading character, Newt Scamander, with Jude Law portraying Albus Dumbledore. Colin Farrell, Johnny Depp, and Mads Mikkelsen each played Grindelwald, with Mikkelsen replacing Depp in the third film during his defamation trial against Amber Heard.

