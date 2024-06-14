Jude Law 'Loves The Idea' Of The Holiday Sequel; Muses About Where His Character Would Be Now

Who could ever say no to the prospect of a The Holiday sequel? Not Jude Law, at least! The actor, 51, recently told E! News that he “love(s) the idea” of a potential follow-up of his 2006 fan-favorite romantic comedy, which was written and directed by Nancy Meyers and co-starred Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, and Jack Black.

While Law told the aforementioned outlet that fans would “have to ask” Meyers, 74, about getting the movie made, when it comes to his opinions about The Holiday 2, the actor said, “Why not?”. Read on to know where Law thinks his character would be in the film now if it ever materializes.

Jude Law reflects on his The Holiday character Graham’s future

“I think Graham still has cardigans and glasses and reads,” he joked about where he sees his character today. The actor continued, “He's probably worried sick about the girls, right? [His] daughters will be 28, 29.”

For people who have not watched The Holiday, the iconic film stars Amanda (Diaz, 51) as a movie trailer producer, who trades her Los Angeles mansion for Iris’ (Winslet, 48) English country cottage for the holidays.

During their respective visits, Amanda falls for Iris’ widower brother Graham (Law), a book editor, while Iris develops feelings for Miles (Black, 54), a friend of Amanda’s ex.

Advertisement

Talking about the film to Vulture in 2020, Diaz described it as a modern-day fairytale romance minus the helpless princess.

She said, “It's more like the fully capable princess who could have whatever she wants, but she can't have it until she breaks open her heart and is vulnerable, and lets in the right man.”

Is Nancy Meyers in favor of a The Holiday sequel?

Well, we don't know about her views on the persistent insists in 2024, but as of late 2022, the much-celebrated writer and director did not seem keen on the idea, shutting down the rumors of a sequel, much to The Holiday fans’ dismay.

“So many DMs about this — sorry but that's not true,” Meyers wrote on Instagram alongside a screenshot of an article reporting that a sequel was getting made with the original main cast all returning.

Winslet, too, confirmed the same to People, saying, “I've read something about that but it's the first I've heard of it.” The actress, in order to really send her message across, even put her hand on her heart before adding, "That's never come up.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kate Winslet Roasts Robert Downey Jr's 'Dreadful' Accent in The Holiday Audition