Jude Law is in talks to play the villain Captain Hook in Disney’s Peter Pan & Wendy?

A new live-action Peter Pan movie in the works and Jude Law might just be the new Captain Hook in the feature film. The Sherlock Holmes star will join Ever Anderson who plays Wendy and Alexander Molony who is set to play Peter.

Jude Law is in talks to play the villainous Captain Hook in Peter Pan & Wendy, Disney’s live-action update of its 1953 toon classic, Variety has confirmed. Jude will join newcomer Ever Anderson who will play Wendy, while Alexander Molony will play the role Peter Pan. David Lowery, who directed Pete’s Dragon for the studio, is on board to help Peter Pan & Wendy and co-wrote the script with Toby Halbrooks. Jim Whitaker is producing Disney’s latest.

Peter Pan & Wendy is still the most successful adaptation of the novel about the boy who wouldn’t age and the children who he whisks away to the magical world of Neverland. Peter Pan & Wendy will not be the first live-action look. Many other studios have made their own versions on the big and small screen, including Steven Spielberg's 1991 film Hook starring Robin Williams as an adult Peter and Dustin Hoffman as Captain Hook.

Universal and Columbia's 2003 movie Peter Pan featured Jason Isaacs as the villainous pirate, while most recently, Warner Bros. released Pan, the 2015 origin story starring Hugh Jackman that faltered at the box office. Jude Law was recently in the Disney fold via his role in Captain Marvel, last year’s tentpole from the Marvel Studios arm. He has also been playing a younger version of Albus Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts movies from Warner Bros.

Disney has largely found box office success remaking its animated films in recent years, and 2019 alone put out Dumbo, Aladdin and The Lion King, with the latter two each earning more than USD 1 billion globally.

